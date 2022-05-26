Nitya Capital Sells 1,502-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Nitya Capital has sold a portfolio of five multifamily properties totaling 1,502 units that are located throughout the Houston area. The portfolio comprises Buena Vista (266 units), Casa del Mar (254 units), Sedona Pointe (352 units), Diamond Hill (304 units) and Providence at Memorial (326 units). An undisclosed California-based investment group purchased the portfolio. The sales price was also not disclosed.