REBusinessOnline

Nitya Capital Sells 1,502-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based investment firm Nitya Capital has sold a portfolio of five multifamily properties totaling 1,502 units that are located throughout the Houston area. The portfolio comprises Buena Vista (266 units), Casa del Mar (254 units), Sedona Pointe (352 units), Diamond Hill (304 units) and Providence at Memorial (326 units). An undisclosed California-based investment group purchased the portfolio. The sales price was also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  