Thursday, October 2, 2025
MultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

NJEDA Approves $53.3M in Tax Credit Equity for Affordable Housing Project in Atlantic City

by Taylor Williams

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has approved approximately $53.3 million in tax credit equity for Garden Court Apartments in Atlantic City. A developer doing business as Garden Court AC LLC will renovate the property at 1425 McKinley Ave. to preserve the affordability status of 177 units that are housed within 20 two- and three-story buildings. The NJEDA awarded the tax credit allocation, which represents about 85 percent of the total project cost, through its Aspire program, which provides gap financing for mixed-use, transit-oriented residential developments. Gateway Community Action Partnerships is a co-applicant on the project.

