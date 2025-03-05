NJEDA Approves $64M Tax Credit for Jersey City Mixed-Income Multifamily Project

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has approved a $64 million tax credit for Bayfront Promenade, a 210-unit mixed-income multifamily project in Jersey City. The development will be located on the city’s west side and will include 74 affordable housing units and 10,600 square feet of commercial space. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace, fitness center with a yoga room, coworking lounge, community room with a kitchen area and a children’s playroom. Residents at Bayfront Promenade will also have access to onsite parking, as well as a daycare center and credit union that will both be operated by Greater Bergen Community Action Inc., which was also a co-applicant for the subsidy. The developer is an entity doing business as Bayfront Partners 32 Urban Renewal. The NJEDA delivered the tax credit through its Aspire program, which supports mixed-use, transit-oriented developments that have financing gaps. The capital stack also includes Low-Income Housing Tax Credits issued by the New Jersey Housing Mortgage & Finance Agency. A construction timeline was not disclosed.