NJEDA Approves $90M in Tax Credit Equity for Jersey City Multifamily Project

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has approved approximately $90 million in tax credit equity for a 360-unit multifamily project in Jersey City. A developer doing business as 701 Newark Ave LLC will develop a 34-story building in the Journal Square neighborhood with affordable housing units and roughly 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, as well as a public promenade. The NJEDA awarded the tax credit allocation, which represents about 60 percent of the total project cost, through its Aspire program, which provides gap financing for mixed-use, transit-oriented residential developments.