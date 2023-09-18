NJEDA Approves $90M in Tax Credits for Mixed-Income Residential Building in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board approved $90 million in tax credits for the development of a mixed-income residential building at 81-93 Orange St. in Newark. The high-rise project will comprise 350 units across 14 stories, 500 square feet of retail space and a commercial parking garage. Units will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and 70 units will be reserved as affordable. Income restrictions were not disclosed. The total cost of the project’s development is expected to be $150 million.