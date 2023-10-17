NK Parts Acquires Industrial Facility in Sidney, Ohio, for $6.5M

SIDNEY, OHIO — NK Parts has acquired the former Norcold headquarters facility at 600 Kuther Road in Sidney, about 40 miles north of Dayton. The purchase price was $6.5 million. Sidney-based NK Parts currently occupies a 785,000-square-foot facility at 777 Kuther Road. Specializing in logistics and supply chain management, NK caters specifically to the automotive industry.

The additional 205,000 square feet from the Norcold building will alleviate some of NK’s space constraints and enable them to better serve their clients, according to Industrial Property Brokers, which brokered the deal. NK plans to make improvements to the electrical system and parts of the roof that require replacement. The tenant expects to take occupancy in November.

Tim Echemann and Conrad Echemann of Industrial Property Brokers represented NK in the transaction. “The opportunity for NK to acquire a 205,000-square-foot building right across the street from its existing operations is nothing short of incredible,” says Tim Echemann. “This expansion couldn’t have come at a better time, especially considering the escalating demands from NK’s customers for more space.”