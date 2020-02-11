NKF Arranges $102M in Fannie Mae Debt Financing for Suburban Indianapolis Multifamily Portfolio

Pictured is Avon Creek Apartments in Avon, Ind.

AVON, BROWNSBURG, PLAINFIELD AND DANVILLE, IND. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged $102 million in Fannie Mae debt financing for the acquisition of a 1,024-unit multifamily portfolio in suburban Indianapolis. The four properties include Avon Creek Apartments in Avon, Brownsburg Crossing Apartments in Brownsburg, Saratoga Crossing Apartments in Plainfield, and Settlers Run Apartments in Danville. Spruce Capital purchased the portfolio from Hampshire Properties for $133 million. Ari Schwartzbard, Matt Mense and Daniel Sarsfield of NKF secured the loan at a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio.