NKF Arranges $128M Sale of 535-545 Boylston Street Office Building in Boston

A joint venture acquired 535-545 Boylston Street.

BOSTON — Newmark Knight Frank has arranged the $128 million sale of 535-545 Boylston Street, a 184,643-square-foot office building located in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston. At the time of sale, the building was 98 percent leased to 38 tenants. The property offers access to Copley Square and the Raffles Hotel & Residences project that is currently in development. Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble and Samantha Hallowell represented the seller, Manulife Investment Management. A joint venture between Bahrain-based Investcorp and New York-based Brickman was the buyer.