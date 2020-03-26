NKF Arranges $14.3M Sale of Royal Palms Apartment Asset in Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Multifamily has brokered the sale of Royal Palms, a multifamily property in Glendale. An undisclosed buyer acquired the community from 5902 Royal Palms LP for $14.3 million.
Brett Polacheck, Chris Canter and Brad Goff of NKF Multifamily represented the seller in the transaction.
Located at 5902 W. Royal Palm Road, the 1970s-vintage property features 138 apartments.
