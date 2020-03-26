REBusinessOnline

NKF Arranges $14.3M Sale of Royal Palms Apartment Asset in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Royal-Palms-Apts-Glendale-AZ

Royal Palms in Glendale, Ariz., features 138 apartments. (Image source: Newmark Knight Frank)

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Multifamily has brokered the sale of Royal Palms, a multifamily property in Glendale. An undisclosed buyer acquired the community from 5902 Royal Palms LP for $14.3 million.

Brett Polacheck, Chris Canter and Brad Goff of NKF Multifamily represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 5902 W. Royal Palm Road, the 1970s-vintage property features 138 apartments.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business