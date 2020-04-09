REBusinessOnline

NKF Arranges $16.1M Construction Loan for Multifamily Community in Metro Tampa

Posted on in Development, Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Gallery 3100 will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 663 to 1,098 square feet.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged a $16.1 million construction loan for Gallery 3100, a planned 122-unit, four-story multifamily community in St. Petersburg. The borrower, a joint venture between Mosaic Development LLC and The Brookview Cos., plan to complete the project by spring 2021. Gallery 3100 will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 663 to 1,098 square feet. The community will also offer 17 workforce housing units. Matthew Williams and James Maynard of NKF arranged the loan through Synovus Bank.

