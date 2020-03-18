NKF Arranges $163M Acquisition, Refinancing Loan for National Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Newmark Knight Frank has arranged a $163 million floating-rate loan for the acquisition and refinancing of a 12-property industrial portfolio located in various markets across the United States. A partnership of CIT Group and BlackRock provided the loan. The borrower, Philadelphia-based Arden Group, will use the proceeds to acquire assets located in Texas, Georgia and Ohio and to refinance assets located in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub led an NKF team that arranged the loan. The seller of the portfolio was California-based investment firm Avistone LLC.