NKF Arranges $165M in Financing for BioMed Life Sciences Building in Emeryville, California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Office, Western

5300-Chiron-Way-Emeryville-CA

Zymergen, a science and material innovation company, occupies the 303,509-square-foot life sciences building at 5300 Chiron Way in Emeryville, Calif.

EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF), on behalf of property owner BioMed Realty, has arranged $165 million in financing for an asset located at 5300 Chiron Way in Emeryville. The Class A life sciences building, which totals 303,509 rentable square feet, is located within Emeryville Center of Innovation.

Zymergen, a science and material innovation company, fully occupies the property. BioMed will use the loan to transform the asset into a specialized and innovative high-tech environment for the tenant’s new headquarters location.

Ramsey Daya and Chris Moritz of NKF’s Debt & Structured Finance office in San Francisco secured the financing for the owner, which is a provider of real estate solutions to the life science and technology industries.

