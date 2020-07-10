NKF Arranges $18M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged an $18 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of a 53-unit apartment building located at 364 Lincoln Place in Brooklyn. Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub of NKF placed the 10-year loan with JP Morgan on behalf of the undisclosed sponsor, which acquired the property in 2015 and implemented a value-add program.