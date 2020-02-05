NKF Arranges $23.7M Sale of Office Building in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

Victory Point at Westfields was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Strayer University, BTRG Group and Alpha Industries Inc.

CHANTILLY, VA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the $23.7 million sale of Victory Point at Westfields, a 147,000-square-foot office building in Chantilly. The sellers, Goldstar Group and CrossHarbor Capital Partners, renovated the property in 2016 to include fitness center with locker rooms, an onsite café and an outdoor plaza area. Built in 1989, Victory Point at Westfields was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Strayer University, BTRG Group and Alpha Industries Inc. The building is situated at 14200 Meadow Lane, 26 miles west of downtown Washington, D.C. An affiliate of AAFMAA Life Insurance Co. acquired the asset. Jud Ryan of NKF represented the sellers in the transaction.