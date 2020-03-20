NKF Arranges $30.1M Sale of Industrial Property in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Utah, Western

Visible SCM Logistics occupies the 363,996-square-foot industrial facility located at 9669 S. Prosperity Road in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 9669 S. Prosperity Road in Salt Lake City. KPFN Properties sold the asset to ARKA Properties Group for $30.1 million.

Visible SCM Logistics, a supply chain management company, occupies the single-tenant, 363,996-square-foot facility. The property is located near Mountain View Corridor, a phased transportation infrastructure project that when complete will offer a 35-mile freeway spanning from Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City to State Route 73 in Utah County.

Bryce Blanchard, Kyle Roberts and Lucas Burbank of represented the seller and buyer in the deal.