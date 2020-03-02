NKF Arranges $44.1M Sale of Multifamily Community in Orlando

Amenities at Parke East include a clubhouse, cyber café, fitness center, two pools, dog park and a basketball court.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the $44.1 million sale of Parke East, a 272-unit multifamily community in Orlando. Built in 1987, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller, Insula Cos., recently renovated Parke East. Community amenities include a clubhouse, cyber café, fitness center, two pools, dog park and a basketball court. Scott Ramsey and Patrick Dufour of NKF represented the seller in the transaction. Mitch Clarfield and Ryan Greer, also with NKF, originated a Freddie Mac acquisition loan on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.