NKF Arranges $56.2M Sale of Multifamily Community in West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Visions at Willow Pond include a clubhouse, pool and a fitness center.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the $56.2 million sale of Visions at Willow Pond, a 300-unit multifamily community in West Palm Beach. The property comprises 17 two- and three-story buildings offering one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, pool and a fitness center. Built in 1987, the property is situated at 4860 Sand Stone Lane, seven miles west of downtown West Palm Beach. Tal Frydman, Avery Klann, Hampton Beebe, Tyler Minix and Jonathan Senn of NKF brokered the transaction. New York City-based Axonic Properties LLC sold the asset to Miami-based Bar Invest Group.

