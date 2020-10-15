NKF Arranges $66M Sale of Apartment Community in Orlando

Communal amenities at CODA Apartments include a business center, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, conference room, pool, sundeck and a game room.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the $66 million sale of CODA Apartments, a 296-unit multifamily community in Orlando. The four-story property features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a business center, 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, conference room, pool, sundeck and a game room. CODA Apartments is located at 13645 E. Colonial Drive, 13 miles east of downtown Orlando. Scott Ramey, Erik Bjornson and Patrick Dufour of NKF represented the sellers, Catalyst Multifamily Management and The Carlyle Group, in the transaction. Long Beach, Calif.-based RK Properties acquired the asset, which the sellers delivered in 2019.