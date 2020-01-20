REBusinessOnline

NKF Arranges Sale of 312-Unit Lenox Stone Oak Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the sale of Lenox Stone Oak, a 312-unit apartment community located in north central San Antonio. Built in 2017, the property’s units feature faux wood flooring, spa-like bathrooms and full-size washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor entertainment area, resident clubhouse and a dog park. Patton Jones of NKF represented the seller and developer, Austin-based Oden Hughes, in the transaction. Patrick Short, also with NKF, arranged acquisition financing for the buyer, a California-based investment firm that acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange.

