NKF Arranges Sale of 35,157 SF, Two-Tenant Retail Center in Yuma, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Dollar Tree and dd’s Discounts occupy the two-tenant retail center at 500 W. Cataline Drive in Yuma, Ariz. (Image source: Newmark Knight Frank)

YUMA, ARIZ. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the sale of a neighborhood shopping center in Yuma. Hawkins-Smith & Jason sold the asset to Moreno-Third Street for $3.4 million.

Located at 500 W. Cataline Drive, the retail center features 35,157 square feet of retail space. Dollar Tree and dd’s Discounts, a subsidiary of Ross Stores, occupy the two-tenant property.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of NKF represented the seller and buyer in the deal.