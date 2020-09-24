NKF Arranges Sale of 35,157 SF, Two-Tenant Retail Center in Yuma, Arizona
YUMA, ARIZ. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the sale of a neighborhood shopping center in Yuma. Hawkins-Smith & Jason sold the asset to Moreno-Third Street for $3.4 million.
Located at 500 W. Cataline Drive, the retail center features 35,157 square feet of retail space. Dollar Tree and dd’s Discounts, a subsidiary of Ross Stores, occupy the two-tenant property.
Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of NKF represented the seller and buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.