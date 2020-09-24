REBusinessOnline

NKF Arranges Sale of 35,157 SF, Two-Tenant Retail Center in Yuma, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

500-W-Cataline-Dr-Yuma-AZ

Dollar Tree and dd’s Discounts occupy the two-tenant retail center at 500 W. Cataline Drive in Yuma, Ariz. (Image source: Newmark Knight Frank)

YUMA, ARIZ. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the sale of a neighborhood shopping center in Yuma. Hawkins-Smith & Jason sold the asset to Moreno-Third Street for $3.4 million.

Located at 500 W. Cataline Drive, the retail center features 35,157 square feet of retail space. Dollar Tree and dd’s Discounts, a subsidiary of Ross Stores, occupy the two-tenant property.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of NKF represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  