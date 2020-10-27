NKF Arranges Sale of Six-Building Office Portfolio in Columbia, Maryland

COLUMBIA, MD. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the sale of a six-building, 253,079-square-foot office portfolio in Columbia. At the time of the sale, the properties were leased to more than 20 tenants, including Liberty Mutual Insurance, AXA, Howard Chamber of Commerce and State Farm. The portfolio is located at 6200-6250 Old Dobbin Lane, 16 miles southwest of downtown Baltimore. Richmond, Va.-based real estate investment bank John B. Levy & Co. and an affiliate of Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners acquired the portfolio for an undisclosed price. Cris Abramson, Nicholas Signor and Ben McCarty of NKF represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.