REBusinessOnline

NKF Arranges Sale of Six-Building Office Portfolio in Columbia, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Office, Southeast

At the time of the sale, the properties were leased to more than 20 tenants, including Liberty Mutual Insurance, AXA, Howard Chamber of Commerce and State Farm.

COLUMBIA, MD. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the sale of a six-building, 253,079-square-foot office portfolio in Columbia. At the time of the sale, the properties were leased to more than 20 tenants, including Liberty Mutual Insurance, AXA, Howard Chamber of Commerce and State Farm. The portfolio is located at 6200-6250 Old Dobbin Lane, 16 miles southwest of downtown Baltimore. Richmond, Va.-based real estate investment bank John B. Levy & Co. and an affiliate of Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners acquired the portfolio for an undisclosed price. Cris Abramson, Nicholas Signor and Ben McCarty of NKF represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  