REBusinessOnline

NKF Brokers $14M Sale of Leasehold Interest in Retail Building in Brooklyn

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

250-utica

The leasehold interest at 250 Utica Avenue has 91 years remaining.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Knight Frank has brokered the $14 million sale of a 99-year leasehold interest at 250 Utica Avenue, a 61,230-square-foot retail building in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. At the time of sale, the four-story building was 95 percent leased to tenants including Blink Fitness, CityMD, Dollar Tree and Brooklyn Kids Academy. There are 91 years remaining on the recently restructured leasehold. Barry Fishbach, Brian Segall and Gary Meese represented the seller, L+M Development Partners. The buyer was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020