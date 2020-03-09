NKF Brokers $14M Sale of Leasehold Interest in Retail Building in Brooklyn

The leasehold interest at 250 Utica Avenue has 91 years remaining.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Knight Frank has brokered the $14 million sale of a 99-year leasehold interest at 250 Utica Avenue, a 61,230-square-foot retail building in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. At the time of sale, the four-story building was 95 percent leased to tenants including Blink Fitness, CityMD, Dollar Tree and Brooklyn Kids Academy. There are 91 years remaining on the recently restructured leasehold. Barry Fishbach, Brian Segall and Gary Meese represented the seller, L+M Development Partners. The buyer was undisclosed.