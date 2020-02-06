NKF Brokers $169M Sale of Jefferson Creative Office Campus Near Los Angeles

Jefferson Creative Campus in Los Angeles features 152,146 square feet of office space spread across three buildings.

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the sale of Jefferson Creative Campus, a three-building office property located in the Culver City submarket of Los Angeles. Clarion Partners and Lincoln Property Co. acquired the asset from Rader Properties Group VII and Rodeo Properties for $169 million.

Situated on seven acres at 5870, 5880 and 5890 W. Jefferson Blvd., the asset offers a total of 152,146 square feet of office space. Excess development potential could allow for more than 600,000 square feet of additional office buildings. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased. Major tenants include Spin Master, MedMen and Prana Studios.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan and Laura Stumm of NKF, along with Ron Rader of Lee & Associates, represented the sellers. The buyers were self-represented in the transaction.