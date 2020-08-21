REBusinessOnline

NKF Brokers $20.3M Sale of Target-Occupied Building in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Net Lease, Retail, Western

The 50,428-square-foot Target store at 1625 Camelback Road in Phoenix was the retailer’s first small footprint location in Arizona.

PHOENIX — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the sale of a retail building located at 1625 Camelback Road in Phoenix. An affiliate of Menin Development sold the asset to an undisclosed institutional buyer for $20.3 million.

Target occupies the single-tenant, 50,428-square-foot property on a long-term net lease with fixed rental increases. The retailer opened the store, its first small footprint location in Arizona, in July 2017.

Matt Berres, Samer Khalil and David Guido of NKF Net Lease Capital Markets represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

