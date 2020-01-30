REBusinessOnline

NKF Brokers $26M Sale of 6 Technology Drive Industrial Facility in Andover, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

6-tech-mass

The property at 6 Technology Drive is fully leased to one tenant.

ANDOVER, MASS. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged the $26 million sale of 6 Technology Drive, a 128,400-square-foot industrial facility in Andover, located approximately 25 miles north of Boston. The building is fully leased to safety technology company Dräger Medical Systems as its North American headquarters. Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and James Tribble led an NKF team that represented the seller, a partnership of Novaya Real Estate Ventures and Wheelock Street Capital. The buyer was undisclosed.

