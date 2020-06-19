REBusinessOnline

NKF Brokers $66M Sale of Office Campus in Marlborough, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

the-campus-marlborough-mass

The office campus is located at 100 Campus Drive.

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the $66 million sale of The Campus at Marlborough, a 531,916-square-foot office campus in Marlborough, about 30 miles west of Boston. Situated on 121 acres at 100 Campus Drive, the complex features four interconnected buildings, including three office buildings and one amenity building. Amenities include a full-service cafeteria, Starbucks coffee shop, fitness center, 300-person auditorium, conference facilities, outdoor seating areas, walking trails and basketball and volleyball courts. At the time of sale, the property was 76 percent leased to a five-tenant roster anchored by the global headquarters of medical technology company Hologic. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher and Matthew Pullen led an NKF team that represented the seller, Houston-based Hines, in the transaction. Greatland Realty Partners was the buyer. Lauren O’Neil, Andrew Gray and Henry Schaffer of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Brookline Bank on behalf of Greatland Realty.

