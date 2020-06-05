REBusinessOnline

NKF Brokers Sale of 304-Unit Preserve at Old Dowlen Apartments in Beaumont

Preserve at Old Dowlen in Beaumont totals 304 units. The property was built in 2008.

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the sale of The Preserve at Old Dowlen, a 304-unit apartment community in Beaumont. Built in 2008, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, built-in desks and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool and a clubhouse with a business center. Brad Shaffer and Brandon Miller of NKF represented the seller, Houston-based Venterra Realty, in the transaction. Purvesh Gosalia of NKF secured an undisclosed amount of Fannie Mae acquisition financing for the buyer, Miami-based LPI Holdings. The loan was structured with a 12-year term and a fixed interest rate.

