REBusinessOnline

NKF Brokers Sale of 332-Unit Hillstone at Wolf Ranch Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Hillstone at Wolf Ranch in Georgetown totals 332 units. The property was built in 2018 and will be rebranded Bexley Wolf Ranch.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the sale of Hillstone at Wolf Ranch, a 332-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Built in 2018, the Class A property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, game room and walking/biking trails. Patton Jones of NKF represented the seller, Dallas-based Leon Capital Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Virginia-based Weinstein Properties, which will rebrand the community as Bexley Wolf Ranch.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
14
Webinar: Are Your Student Housing Properties Ready for Move-In?
Aug
26
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2020
Sep
16
InterFace Active Adult 2020
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  