NKF Brokers Sale of 332-Unit Hillstone at Wolf Ranch Apartments in Metro Austin

Hillstone at Wolf Ranch in Georgetown totals 332 units. The property was built in 2018 and will be rebranded Bexley Wolf Ranch.

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the sale of Hillstone at Wolf Ranch, a 332-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Built in 2018, the Class A property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, game room and walking/biking trails. Patton Jones of NKF represented the seller, Dallas-based Leon Capital Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Virginia-based Weinstein Properties, which will rebrand the community as Bexley Wolf Ranch.