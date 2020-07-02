NKF Brokers Sale of 332-Unit Hillstone at Wolf Ranch Apartments in Metro Austin
GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the sale of Hillstone at Wolf Ranch, a 332-unit apartment community located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Built in 2018, the Class A property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, dog park, game room and walking/biking trails. Patton Jones of NKF represented the seller, Dallas-based Leon Capital Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Virginia-based Weinstein Properties, which will rebrand the community as Bexley Wolf Ranch.
