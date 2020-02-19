NKF Brokers Sale of Two Retail Spaces Totaling 418,970 SF in Plymouth, Massachusetts

The colony place development includes retail centers at The Plaza and The Village.

PLYMOUTH, MASS. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the sale of two retail spaces totaling 418,970-square-feet within the Colony Place mixed-use development in Plymouth, located approximately 40 miles southeast of Boston. Texas-based investor The Rainier Cos. acquired the assets which include two spaces within the 1 million-square-foot Colony Place development: The Plaza, which comprises 230,497 square feet; and The Village, which comprises 188,473 square feet. The seller, Saxon Partners, will continue its role of master developer of Colony Place and will move forward with additions including a 320-unit apartment complex and a hotel. Robert Griffin, Geoffrey Millerd, Justin Smith and Paul Penman of NKF represented Saxon Partners in the transaction. The team also procured The Rainier Cos. as the buyer.