NKF Closes $36.1M Loan for Parkway Woods Business Park Acquisition in Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Loans, Office, Oregon, Western

Xerox, 3D Systems, Dealer Spike and Tualatin Valley Water District are tenants at Parkway Woods Business Park in Wilsonville, Ore.

WILSONVILLE, ORE. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF), on behalf of ScanlanKemperBard (SKB), has secured $36.1 million in financing for the acquisition of Parkway Woods Business Park in Wilsonville. SKB acquired the property, which offers 390,233 rentable square feet of office, production and manufacturing space on an 88.3-acre, park-like setting.

Ramsey Daya, Chris Moritz and Stephen Scarpulla of NKF’s Debt & Structured Finance team in San Francisco executed the financing through Bridge Investment Group for the borrower.

At the time of sale, the asset was 79.5 percent leased by a variety of tenants, including Xerox, 3D Systems, Dealer Spike and Tualatin Valley Water District.

Parkway Woods features efficient, single-story floor plans with modern building systems, abundant green space, extensive freeway visibility, amenities, above-market parking ratio, on-site public transportation, excess land and nearby food options.

