NKF Facilitates Sale of Broadway Tower Office Component in Downtown Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, Office, Oregon, Western

Situated in downtown Portland, Broadway Tower features 175,000 square feet of office space and a 180-key Radisson RED hotel.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has directed the sale of the condominium interest of the Office Unit in Broadway Tower, a 19-story mixed-use tower located at 1455 SW Broadway in downtown Portland. Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the office portion from BDC/Broadway Office LLC for an undisclosed price.

Nick Kucha, James Childress and Jeff Hudson of NKF, in cooperation with Kevin Shannon and James Ikeguchi of NKF’s U.S. Capital Markets team, represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was self-represented.

The 430,000-square-foot property offers 175,000 square feet of Class A office space on floors nine through 19 and a 180-room Radisson RED hotel, which was not included in the sale, on the first eight floors. The Broadway Tower Office Unit is a LEED Gold-certified, high-rise office tower offering 11 floors of office space with exclusive decks on the top three floors and views of Portland.

The office component features 17,000-square-foot floorplates with open designs and floor-to-ceiling window lines for multi- and single-tenant use. The asset also features an underground parking garage with a total of 247 parking spaces. At the time of sale, the office component of Broadway Tower was 99 percent leased to a variety of tenants, including Amazon, Markowitz Herbold, Cable Huston and Lawyers’ Title.