NKF Negotiates $10.5M Sale of Fully Occupied Industrial Building in Los Angeles

Located at 19851-19853 Nordhoff St. in Los Angeles, the 22,237-square-foot industrial property features 18-foot clear heights, five grade-level doors and a secure fenced yard.

LOS ANGELES — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has brokered the sale of an industrial property located within Northridge Business Centre at 19851-19853 Nordhoff St. in the Northridge submarket of Los Angeles. GUR Nordhoff sold the asset to Century Park Partners for $10.5 million.

Built in 2007 by Overton Moore Properties, the 22,237-square-foot asset features 18-foot clear heights, five grade-level doors and a secure, fenced yard. The U.S. General Services Administration occupies the entire building on a long-term lease.

Sean Fulp, Ryan Plummer and Mark Schuessler of NKF’s Private Capital group, along with Kevin Shannon and Ken White of NKF’s Capital Markets, represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the deal.

