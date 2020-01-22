REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates $145M Sale of Luxe at Mile High Multifamily Asset in Denver

DENVER — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Multifamily has brokered the sale of Luxe at Mile High, an apartment community in Denver. An undisclosed buyer acquired the newly constructed property from San Antonio-based Embrey for $145 million, or $379,581 per unit.

Located at 3200 W. Colfax Ave., Luxe at Mile High features 382 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts with quartz countertops and state-of-the-art appliance packages, including full-size washers/dryers and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Terrance Hunt and Shane Ozment of NKF handled the transaction.

