NKF Negotiates $15M Sale of Four-Property Retail Portfolio in Metro Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated the $15 million sale of a four-property retail portfolio in metro Milwaukee. The portfolio totals 97,259 square feet. The properties include Harvard Square and Northfield Shopping Center in Brookfield, Lincoln Plaza in West Allis and Mitchell Bank Plaza in New Berlin. Kevin Schnoldt and Brian Vanevenhoven of NKF represented the sellers, which comprised various entities associated with William Reilly and Leon Joseph. Baceline Investments purchased the assets.