NKF Negotiates 191,360 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Dallas

DALLAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 191,360-square-foot industrial lease expansion for Distribution Management Inc. at 4695 Clover Haven St. in Dallas. The company previously occupied 70,000 square feet and will take occupancy of its new space in April following the completion of tenant improvements. Art Leichner and Andrew Crites of NKF represented Distribution Management in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Exeter Property Group, was self-represented.