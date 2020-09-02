REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates 25,000 SF Office Lease for Law Firm in Purchase, New York

PURCHASE, N.Y. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 25,000-square-foot office lease for law firm Milber Makris Plousadis & Seiden LLP at 100 Manhattanville Road in Purchase, located north of New York City in Westchester County. The four-story building spans 290,631 square feet, is situated on 23.8 acres and features a full-service cafeteria, fitness center and a concierge desk. Patricia Valenti of NKF represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Lawrence Ruggieri, also with NKF, represented the landlord, RPW Group Inc.

