NKF Negotiates 25,000 SF Office Sublease in Manhattan

Progyny will occupy the entire second floor of the office building located at 1359 Broadway.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 25,000-square-foot office sublease for Progyny, a fertility benefits management company, in Manhattan. Progyny will sublease the entire second floor of the office building located at 1359 Broadway for nine years. The company is relocating from its 13,000-square-foot space on the fourth floor of an office building located at 245 Fifth Ave. David Falk and Kyle Ciminelli of NKF represented Progyny in the sublease negotiations. Jared Freede of CBRE represented the sublandlord, IHS Markit.

