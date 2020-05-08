REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates 26,600 SF Office, Industrial Lease in Trumbull, Connecticut

The space is located within an office building at 60 Commerce Drive.

TRUMBULL, CONN. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has arranged a 26,600-square-foot office lease for Power Home Remodeling Group in Trumbull, a western suburb of New Haven. The space is located at 60 Commerce Drive, within a 67,000-square-foot building that houses a three-story office building and an adjacent warehouse with a 30-foot ceiling height. Tim Rorick, Torey Walsh and Jack McDermott of NKF represented the owners, CH Commerce Drive Associates LLC and City Park Commerce Drive LLC, in the transaction. Jay Hruska and Brian Scruton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

