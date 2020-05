NKF Negotiates 27,672 SF Office Lease in North Dallas

DALLAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 27,672-square-foot office lease at 4 Park Central, located just inside the Interstate 635 loop in North Dallas. John Beach of NKF represented the tenant, payment processing firm FPT Operating Co. LLC, in the lease negotiations. Younger Partners represented the landlord, McKnight Park Central LLC.