NKF Negotiates 28,892 SF Industrial Lease at Dallas Corporate Center

DALLAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 28,892-square-foot industrial lease at Dallas Corporate Center Building 2. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1996 and spans 115,567 square feet. Cole Collins and Gary Lindsey of NKF represented the tenant, an affiliate of printing ink manufacturer Flint Group, in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Prologis, was represented internally.