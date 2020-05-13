REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates 30,116 SF Office Lease in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 30,116-square-foot office lease at 4541 Brittmoore Road in northwest Houston. Garrett Gibbons Jr., Jack Brewer and Lucas Kay of NKF represented the tenant, Vere Technology, a provider of pumps and compressors for the energy sector, in the lease negotiations. Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Britmore Investments LLC.

