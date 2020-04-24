NKF Negotiates 34,995 SF Industrial Lease in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 34,995-square-foot industrial lease at 7000 William Cannon Drive in Austin. Mike Hopper, Steve Biegel, Mark Russell, Jeremy Hakala, Scott Lewis and Gregory Katz of NKF represented the tenant, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., a California-based provider of semiconductors, in the lease negotiations. The landlord was ATX Office Owner 4 LP, an affiliate of Endeavor Real Estate Group.