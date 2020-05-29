NKF Negotiates 35,000 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Cranford, New Jersey
CRANFORD, N.J. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 35,000-square-foot office lease for the new headquarters of law firm Lerner David in Cranford, a western suburb of New York City. Located at 20 Commerce Drive, the building features a cafeteria, conference centers and direct access to the Garden State Parkway. Lerner David moved its operations from Westfield, New Jersey, where it had operated for nearly all of its 50-year history. Architecture firm Kimmerle Group designed the office build-out for Lerner David. David Simpson of Newmark Knight Frank represented the firm in the lease negotiations. Signature Acquisitions is the owner of 20 Commerce Drive.
