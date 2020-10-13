NKF Negotiates 40,160 SF Office Lease in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 40,160-square-foot office lease at 2930 Telecom Parkway in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. Frank Puskarich and Louis Pascuzzi of NKF represented the tenant, educational products provider Newline Interactive Inc., in the lease negotiations. Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Jackson-Shaw/GID PARC Northeast LP.