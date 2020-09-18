REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates $40M Sale of Industrial Development Site in Long Island City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated the $40 million sale of a 196,000-square-foot industrial development site located at 24-02 Queens Plaza in Long Island City. Brian Ezratty and Scott Ellard of NKF represented the seller, Atlas Capital Group, in the transaction. Bill Harvey, also with NKF, represented the undisclosed buyer, which plans to develop a 270,000-square-foot facility on the site.

