NKF Negotiates 46,800 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Houston

HOUSTON — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 46,800-square-foot industrial lease extension for Fleenor Co., a manufacturer of paper and packaging products, at Cole Creek Business Park in Houston. Griffin Rich and Andy Iversen of NKF represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the landlord, LIT Industrial Texas LP.