REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates 52,412 SF Office Lease Renewal in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

140-broadway-nyc

Susquehanna International Group will occupy the entire 47th an 48th floors of 1140 Broadway.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 52,412-square-foot office lease renewal for quantitative trading firm Susquehanna International Group LLP in the Financial District of Manhattan. The firm will occupy the entire 47th and 48th floors of 140 Broadway, a 1.2 million-square-foot office building, on a 16-year lease. Brian Goldman and Ross Perlman of NKF represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Constable of Cushman & Wakefield represented the building owner, a partnership of 140 BW LLC and German investment firm Union Investment Real Estate GmbH.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020