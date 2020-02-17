NKF Negotiates 52,412 SF Office Lease Renewal in Manhattan

Susquehanna International Group will occupy the entire 47th an 48th floors of 1140 Broadway.

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 52,412-square-foot office lease renewal for quantitative trading firm Susquehanna International Group LLP in the Financial District of Manhattan. The firm will occupy the entire 47th and 48th floors of 140 Broadway, a 1.2 million-square-foot office building, on a 16-year lease. Brian Goldman and Ross Perlman of NKF represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Constable of Cushman & Wakefield represented the building owner, a partnership of 140 BW LLC and German investment firm Union Investment Real Estate GmbH.