REBusinessOnline

NKF Negotiates 65,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Pine Brook, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

PINE BROOK, N.J. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 65,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 19 Chapin Road in Pine Brook, about 30 miles west of New York City. The property offers 20- to 22-foot clear heights, 76 dock-high doors and ample car parking space. Kevin Murphy and Trevor Patterson of NKF represented the tenant, global manufacturer Doosan Machine Tools, in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Cohen Asset Management, was represented internally.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  