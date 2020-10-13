NKF Negotiates 65,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Pine Brook, New Jersey

PINE BROOK, N.J. — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 65,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 19 Chapin Road in Pine Brook, about 30 miles west of New York City. The property offers 20- to 22-foot clear heights, 76 dock-high doors and ample car parking space. Kevin Murphy and Trevor Patterson of NKF represented the tenant, global manufacturer Doosan Machine Tools, in the lease negotiations. The landlord, Cohen Asset Management, was represented internally.