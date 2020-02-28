NKF Negotiates 67,200 SF Industrial Lease Extension at Freeport/Royal Trade Center in Irving

IRVING — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 67,200-square-foot industrial lease extension at Freeport/Royal Trade Center, located at 8600 N. Royal Lane in Irving. According to commercialcafé.com, the property was built on 5.8 acres in 1997 and includes office space. John Wolf of NKF represented the tenant, Siemens Real Estate Inc., in the lease negotiations. Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Goldstar Investments.