NKF Negotiates 67,600 SF Industrial Lease Extension in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has negotiated a 67,600-square-foot industrial lease extension at Frankford Distribution Center in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. Bob Luttrell of NKF represented the tenant, Corradi USA Inc., a provider of shading structures for outdoor living spaces. Duke Realty represented the landlord, Texas Dugan LP.

